CleanPowerSF, EDF Enter into PPA for Maverick 6 Solar

EDF Renewables North America has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with CleanPowerSF for a 100 MW AC tranche of the Palen Solar site known as Maverick 6 Solar Project.

The project is scheduled to come online by the end of 2021.

The Palen Solar site encompasses multiple solar projects located in Riverside County, Calif., on 3,140 acres of federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM completed the federal permitting process, issuing the project a Record of Decision (ROD) in October 2018.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner on our first power purchase agreement with CleanPowerSF that will support the construction of the Maverick 6 project,” says EDF’s Dai Owen. “This contract marks the company’s fifth PPA with a community choice aggregator; we are proud to be a reliable partner for the growing CCA community.”

CleanPowerSF is a not-for-profit program operated by San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. The program launched in 2016 with a mission to provide San Francisco residents and businesses with the choice of having their electricity supplied from clean, renewable sources at competitive rates. CleanPowerSF now serves more than 376,000 customers in San Francisco.

“We’re thrilled to support EDF Renewables’ Maverick 6 Solar Project and provide clean, safe and reliable energy to our customers in San Francisco,” says SFPUC General Manager Harlan L. Kelly Jr. “By signing this agreement, we’ll make a significant investment in our clean energy future.”