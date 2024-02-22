Clearway Energy Group Completes Texas Solar Nova Projects

Clearway Energy Group has completed its 452 MW Texas Solar Nova complex in Kent County, Texas, constructed in two phases.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnerships with local officials, suppliers, construction partners and customers that made this project possible,” says Valerie Wooley, SVP of Origination at Clearway. “The Texas Solar Nova complex is delivering new renewable power to the ERCOT grid, thanks to the ongoing dedication of our partners. We thank Verizon, SKF and Toyota Boshoku America, among others, for partnering with Clearway to help meet their own decarbonization goals.”

Clearway’s Texas Solar Nova offtake agreements support Citizen Verizon, Verizon’s business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

A portion of the renewable attributes from the projects, built on approximately 5,000 acres of land with more than 1.1 million solar panels, will also go toward supporting SKF and Toyota Boshoku America. Clearway and its construction partner, Mortenson, supported several local organizations during construction.

In connection with the construction and operation of these facilities, Clearway assembled a bank consortium consisting of Natixis, DNB, MUFG, NordLB and Societe Generale for a total of approximately $700 million of construction financing commitments and $182 million of term loan commitments. The company arranged tax equity for the project, as well as cash equity from HASI in partnership with Clearway Energy.