Clearway Powers On Rosamond Central Solar Project

Clearway Energy Group, an owner and operator of renewable assets, has completed construction and reached commercial operations on the 192 MW Rosamond Central solar project in Kern County, Calif.

Rosamond Central is contracted under power purchase agreements with East Bay Community Energy and Clean Power Alliance, both community choice aggregators providing a diverse range of power options to regional customers, and the City of Palo Alto Utilities, which has administered Palo Alto’s electric power system for 120 years.

“We are proud to continue contributing to California’s goal of 100% clean electricity and keep the state on the forefront of climate leadership,” said Valerie Wooley, vice president of origination at Clearway Energy Group. “Rosamond Central came together thanks to the dedication and effort of many partners, including McCarthy’s swift action to create a safe working environment, and the trust of East Bay Community Energy, Clean Power Alliance and Palo Alto to meet their customers’ demand for low-cost renewable energy.”

Construction of Rosamond Central began in February 2020 and was led by McCarthy Building Companies. More than 600 jobs were created during construction and the site will sustain several permanent operations and maintenance jobs. The solar site also represents a $5 million investment in Kern County through tax revenue to support area public services.

Rosamond Central will expand Clearway’s footprint in Kern County, where the company owns and operates 1,053 MW of wind and solar energy assets and contributes approximately $20,000,000 in annual property taxes to the local economy.