Clenera Selects RES as its EPC Partner for the Wapello Solar Project

Clēnera, a privately-held renewable energy company, has selected Renewable Energy Systems (RES) as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the 127.5 MW Wapello Solar project in Iowa. Wapello Solar is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

“At Clēnera, we depend on strong EPC partners that are innovative and provide the highest levels of quality and safety, and we selected RES because of their strong track record and expertise around the country,” says Michael Gallego, vice president of operations at Clēnera. “Clean energy is about to be a reality for tens of thousands of Iowans thanks to this project.”

As the project’s EPC partner, RES will provide a full range of complete and professional solutions, including recruitment of trained personnel, safety standards and procurement of local goods and services. RES, one of the world’s largest independent renewable energy companies, commenced construction in July and will employ over 280 workers at the peak of construction, many of whom will be locally hired.

Occupying nearly 800 acres of land in Louisa County, Wapello Solar is now the largest solar project in Iowa. Louisa County is already realizing the significant economic benefits, with just over 200 construction workers already on site and an anticipated $5.2 million in tax revenue.

Central Iowa Power Cooperative will purchase all of the energy produced by the Wapello Solar project.