Collaboration to Fund $1.5B of U.S. Residential Solar + Storage

GoodLeap has entered into an equity partnership with Tactical Infrastructure Partners (TIP) to acquire $1.5 billion of residential solar and storage products.

The transaction is supported by debt financing from ATLAS SP Partners, which GoodLeap hopes will bolster its residential solar and storage lease and power purchase program.

GoodLeap launched its lease and power purchase products in June and offers the products in 12 states. Homeowners continue to look for different ways to make solar and storage more affordable and accessible. GoodLeap’s suite of financing options aim to help meet consumer demand for solar and storage affordability.

“Since the company started, GoodLeap has always focused on meeting the homeowner where they are in their sustainability journey,” says Matt Dawson, GoodLeap’s CRO.

“With this additional funding partnership, we’ll continue to deliver on that promise by giving homeowners the financing tools they need to adopt solar, storage and dozens of other home efficiency products. We’re thrilled to partner with TIP and ATLAS in that journey.”