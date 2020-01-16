Colorado Senate Gives Accolades for Solar Project

The members of the Colorado Senate have extended their congratulations to Tri-State, a not-for-profit cooperative power supplier, in recognition of the commencement of the 100 MW Spanish Peaks Solar Project.

The commendation was put forward by Colorado State Senate President Leroy Garcia and highlights Tri-State’s investment in southern Colorado with this utility-scale project. The commendation also mentioned that the project will benefit Tri-State members with its favorable pricing and economies of scale.

The Spanish Peaks Solar Project is Tri-State’s second utility-scale solar energy project collaboration with juwi Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based renewable energy company juwi AG. Juwi developed the project and will provide EPC and O&M services for the project, which is planned to be completed in 2023 with 300,000 solar panels on 660 acres.

Tri-State and juwi are also set to collaborate on the Spanish Peaks II Solar Project, a 40 MW project, located in southern Colorado in San Isabel Electric Association’s service territory.

The full text of the commendation can be found here.

Photo: Spanish Peaks Solar Project