Columbia University to Support Sol Systems Energy Project 

Sol Systems has announced a clean energy project aimed at benefiting the village of Croton-on-Hudson and broader ConEdison downstate N.Y. community for which Columbia University will act as anchor tenant.

The Croton-Harmon community solar carport and battery storage project, a 4 MW solar system paired with 3.75 MW battery storage, is expected to come online this year at the village’s Metro-North train station parking lot.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Croton-Harmon community solar project,” says Sol Systems’ Andrew Grin. “This project showcases the immense potential of renewable energy and battery storage in providing clean and sustainable solutions for communities.”

Columbia University signed on with the commitment to buy solar energy from the project through Con Edison over the next two decades as well as utilize community solar credits through the NY-Sun community distributed generation program.

Sol Systems serves as the project developer, construction manager and asset manager. Community Solar Platform will manage community solar subscriptions. Environ Energy served as Columbia University’s energy consultant, with Arevon set to serve as the long-term project owner.