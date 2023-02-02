ComEd Commissions Its 75th Community Solar Development

ComEd and Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) have opened the 2.5 MW Speedway Solar project, located 10 miles south of Joliet, Ill.

The installation – the 75th community solar development in ComEd’s service territory – will provide more than 350 ComEd customers with access to solar energy and savings on their energy bills.

“The completion of 75 community solar developments in our service territory is a major milestone on our path to a clean energy future,” says Scott Vogt, vice president of strategy and energy policy at ComEd. “Our collaboration with Summit Ridge Energy is expanding customer access to clean and affordable renewable energy and contributing to the goal of reducing carbon emissions in our communities.”

The Speedway Solar project includes more than 2,300 solar panels and occupies 31 acres on West Sharp Road in Elwood, Ill., about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

“We credit ComEd for helping to accelerate the growth of community solar in the region and establishing Illinois as a leader in the fast-growing community solar sector,” comments Mark Raeder, principal at SRE.

SRE is the largest commercial solar developer and owner-operator in Illinois, with an energy portfolio of more than 250 MW across the state.

By the end of this year, ComEd expects to have doubled the number of community solar projects interconnected to its electric grid to more than 150, serving approximately 36,000 customers.

Overall, ComEd estimates that solar power on its grid, including rooftop and community solar systems, will grow five times, from almost 650 MW today to about 3.3 GW by 2030. In 2022, ComEd received over 19,000 applications from residential, commercial and industrial customers to connect solar panels and other distributed energy resources to ComEd’s grid.