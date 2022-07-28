Commercial Operations Begin in Utah for Largest Greenbacker Solar Plant

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. LLC’s Graphite Solar project in Carbon County in Utah has entered commercial operation with developer rPlus Energies. With a power capacity of 104 MW DC / 80 MW AC, Graphite is now the largest operational asset in Greenbacker’s clean energy fleet.

“It’s very special that Graphite Solar can play a role in helping Carbon County diversify its contributions to the local energy infrastructure,” states Charles Wheeler, CEO of GREC. “A place with a long history of power production is now home to Greenbacker’s largest operating clean energy project.”

The project has begun delivering solar energy to the Meta (formerly Facebook) data center in nearby Eagle Mountain, Utah.

“Bringing new renewable energy and investment to communities where we operate is a priority for Meta,” comments Urvi Parekh, director of renewable energy at Meta. “We appreciate the partnership with rPlus and Greenbacker that is delivering this new solar energy to the Utah grid in support of our local operations.”

Graphite has a long-term power purchase agreement with PacifiCorp on behalf of Meta. The contract was developed under Rocky Mountain Power’s Schedule 34 green energy tariff, which helps sizable energy consumers source renewables to meet their clean energy targets.

“Rocky Mountain Power is committed to helping our customers, and the communities we serve, meet their renewable energy goals,” says Merlin Rushton, regional business manager in Price, Utah. “Projects like this are a demonstration of our company’s commitment to expand energy choices for our customers and manage the transition to a 21st Century electricity network.”

Greenbacker, rPlus, and Sundt Renewables (the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction contractor) have also invested in the community and its workforce with a scholarship program. The Local First Scholarship – Graphite Solar program provides $75,000 to students who reside in Carbon County and who plan to pursue their career goals locally after completing their certificate or degree.

“A lot of work, dedication, and collaboration has been made to get to this point,” adds Luigi Resta, rPlus Energies’ president and CEO. “We are immensely proud that we can contribute to the continuation of the energy legacy that is Carbon County.”

Greenbacker acquired Graphite Solar from rPlus in December 2020, contracting with the developer to manage the project through construction. Construction involved installing 1.5 miles of transmission lines and 257,700 solar modules.