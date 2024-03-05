Commercial Operations Launch on Vesper Energy’s Nestlewood Solar Project

Vesper Energy has commenced commercial operations on its 80 MW Nestlewood Solar project, located on approximately 610 acres of land across Clermont and Brown Counties in Ohio.

The project, which originated in 2017, is one of the first sites to qualify as an energy community under the Inflation Reduction Act, says the company.

“We are very proud to have reached commercial operations on the Nestlewood Solar project,” says Vesper Energy CEO Craig Carson. “We persevered through the COVID-19 Pandemic, global supply chain and international trade issues to deliver this project on time, Nestlewood is a testament to the expertise, skill, and dedication of our team. We are thrilled to be able to deliver the benefits of clean energy to communities in Ohio.”