Community Choice Aggregator Signs PPA for San Diego Solar Project

BayWa r.e., a renewable energy developer and services provider, has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with San Diego Community Power (SDCP), the nonprofit community choice energy program serving five cities in the San Diego region.

Under the terms of the agreement, SDCP will purchase power for 20 years from the Jacumba Valley Ranch (JVR) Energy Park being developed by BayWa r.e. near Jacumba Hot Springs in San Diego County. The project will pair a 90 MW AC solar photovoltaic array with a 70 MW/280 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system.

Construction on the project is set to begin in early 2022 and is expected to create approximately 350 construction jobs, utilizing a project labor agreement with local unions. JVR Energy Park is expected to reach full operational status in Q1 2023. Once interconnected to the San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) transmission grid, the power plant will generate enough electricity to power at least 52,000 SDCP customer households annually.

SDCP was formed in fall 2019 and launched electricity supply services in March 2021 for municipal customers in the five member cities of Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, La Mesa and San Diego. It began serving commercial and industrial customers in June and will launch its residential phase in the first quarter of 2022. The program provides local control and consumer choice regarding energy decisions on a large scale for the first time in the region’s history.

“The renewable energy produced and stored at the JVR Energy Park will be an important foundational block of SDCP’s planned power supply portfolio,” says Joe Mosca, chair of the SDCP board and Encinitas city councilmember. “Working with an experienced renewables developer such as BayWa r.e. gives us confidence that we will meet our clean energy and climate goals.”

“JVR Energy Park will be a major step forward in the deployment of storage-integrated utility-scale solar in California, delivering competitively priced clean power as well as resiliency and reliability to the grid,” adds Jam Attari, CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects in the U.S. “We’re excited to partner with a forward-looking community choice aggregator like San Diego Clean Power on this innovative project.”

The Jacumba site comprises flat, formerly agricultural land located adjacent to SDG&E transmission infrastructure. As part of the development plan, the project has committed to funding improvements to the local community park, as well as the preservation of 435 acres of native habitat.