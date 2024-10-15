Community Choice Aggregators Celebrate Added Capacity

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Clean Power Alliance (CPA), Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) celebrated the Arica and Victory Pass solar and storage projects’ ribbon cutting with project developer and owner, Clearway Energy Group.

The celebration took place at the complex site in Riverside County, Calif.

The projects came online in stages from March through June, and have a combined 463 MW capacity of solar and 186 MW of battery storage.

In total, the Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) are contracted for 393.5 MW solar capacity and 171 MW battery storage over 15-year agreements.

“To achieve California’s clean energy goals, the CPUC ordered load serving entities like Central Coast Community Energy and Peninsula Clean Energy to bring online over 18,000 MWs of new, clean resources by 2028,” says Leuwam Tesfai, CPUC deputy executive director.

“Projects such as the Arica and Victory Pass solar and storage project exemplify this work toward California’s ambitious carbon reduction goals.”