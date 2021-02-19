Complete Solar Completes Acquisition of Current Insight

Complete Solar, a residential solar company, has acquired Current Insight LLC, an engineering company that provides CAD designs, structural engineering stamps and electrical engineering stamps to solar companies.

As part of Complete Solar, Current Insight will continue to deliver CAD and engineering services. The acquisition augments Complete Solar’s offerings with three new products, creates new revenue opportunities and further establishes their position as a sales, fulfillment and services platform for the solar industry.

“By joining forces with Complete Solar we will greatly improve our already high standard of service for our customers and will rapidly begin providing them greater automation and integration,” says Chris Bagley, founder of Current Insight. “We are passionate about delivering the best customer experience and removing pain from the design engineering process. The Complete Solar platform gives us greater opportunities to achieve those goals.”

With over 10 years of solar experience, Bagley has piloted many solar sales, training, operations and engineering programs. His breadth and depth of experience positioned him not only to identify industry engineering pain points but to also build a company focused on eliminating those frustrations.