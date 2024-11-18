Complete Solar Signs Installation Agreement with Sunder Energy

By
Kimberly Warner-Cohen
-
0
Cole Farmer

Blue Raven Solar, a division of Complete Solar (CSLR), has signed an installation sales agreement with national residential solar company, Sunder Energy.

“This is a great opportunity for CSLR to add a large sales partner to the New Dealer channel at Complete Solar,” says Cole Farmer, vice president of Sales for Complete Solar.

“Sunder is a powerhouse in the residential solar space. I have a long history with Sunder leadership and know first-hand how impactful they are as a sales company, and I look forward to working with them again.”

