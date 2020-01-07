Con Edison Development Buys NJ Solar Project

An investment affiliate of Starwood Energy Group Global LLC (Starwood) and Energy Management Inc. (EMI) has closed on the sale of Lakehurst Solar to Con Edison Development, a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison Inc.

Lakehurst is an approximately 14.4 MW DC solar project currently under construction at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a tri-service military base in central New Jersey. The project was developed by affiliates of Starwood and EMI.

The project was developed under the Air Force’s Enhanced Use Lease program, an effort by the military to partner with private developers to achieve long-term energy security.

Starwood is a private investment firm based in Greenwich, Conn., that specializes in energy infrastructure investments. EMI is an independent power development company based in Boston.

Photo: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst’s entrance