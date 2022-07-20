Construction Begins on 10 Pivot Energy Community Solar Projects in Illinois

Pivot Energy, a national renewable energy provider, has started construction of 10 new community solar projects in Illinois that will provide low-cost electricity to households and businesses across the state. The portfolio of projects represents 17.1 MW of capacity through the Illinois Adjustable Block Program across Ameren and Commonwealth Edison utility service territories.

“We are fiercely dedicated to providing equitable access to community solar,” says Garrett Peterson, senior vice president of project development of Pivot Energy. “By offering solar energy to those who need it most, we are empowering individuals and expanding the benefits to entire communities in the form of cleaner air, lower electricity bills, and jobs.”

Pivot Energy previously developed a 34 MW portfolio of community solar projects across Illinois in early 2021. With the new portfolio, the company’s community solar capacity now stands at 51 MW.

The portfolio is expected to produce 80 million kWh of electricity per year, offsetting the equivalent of more than 60,000 tons of carbon emissions according to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator.