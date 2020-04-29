Construction Begins on Solar Power Plant in New Orleans East

Construction has begun on a 20 MW solar plant on approximately 90 acres of flood-protected property at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East.

The New Orleans Solar Station is being engineered and constructed by DEPCOM Power Inc. for Entergy New Orleans and will add another source of renewable energy for the utility’s customers.

Engineered to withstand 134 mph hurricane conditions, approximately 70,500 solar panels will be used in the construction of the site. The project is expected to be completed later this year.

“It’s important that we continue to invest in local infrastructure to improve reliability while creating local jobs as the region works to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” says David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans.

“The New Orleans Solar Station is an important part of Entergy New Orleans’ plan to add utility-scale solar to our existing renewable resource portfolio, which includes residential and commercial rooftop solar, utility-scale solar+storage and run-of-river hydro. This resource will provide a new, long-term, renewable source of energy for our customers,” he adds.

The solar plant will generate approximately 200 jobs during construction, with a focus on hiring local craft and U.S. veterans, along with contracting local businesses for services such as sanitation, waste management, fuel and rental construction equipment.