Construction Commences at Sebree Solar Energy Center

NextEra Energy Resources and Nucor have broken ground on the 250 MW Sebree Solar Energy Center, located in Kentucky.

Nucor has entered into a 250 MW PPA for energy from the center, which is set to be constructed using low embodied carbon steel from Nucor divisions in the region.

“The Sebree Solar Energy Center will not only generate low-cost, homegrown energy but it is also expected to provide millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to Henderson County over the life of the project,” says Kevin Gildea, vice president of development at NextEra Energy Resources.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Nucor and Henderson County as we begin construction on Kentucky’s newest solar energy center.”