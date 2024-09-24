Construction Commences on JFK Airport Solar Array

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New Terminal One consortium that was selected to design, build and operate the new terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport have begun construction on a 13,000-panel solar array on the terminal’s roof.

The array will be the largest in New York City and the largest at any airport terminal in the country, says the consortium.

The 6.63 MW array on the terminal’s roof is part of a 12 MW microgrid that is slated to distribute energy from solar, fuel cells and batteries through a localized and self-contained system. This microgrid will also include 3.84 MW of fuel cells and 1.5 MW of battery energy storage.

“When the new terminal is complete, it will be the largest terminal at Kennedy Airport, so we are particularly pleased to incorporate on-site power using a green energy source into the design of the terminal,” says Rick Cotton, Port Authority executive director.

“We have made sustainability a major priority at our facilities, and this massive solar array is a unique and innovative solution that reduces our carbon footprint and continues our march towards net zero.”

AlphaStruxure is financing the project through an Energy as a Service contract. The company is responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of the microgrid over the life of the contract.

Project partners include AlphaStruxure’s parent companies, Schneider Electric and Carlyle. Schneider is delivering microgrid technology, controls, software and services. Carlyle is providing financing for the microgrid. Other project partners include Burns, serving as owner’s engineer on the project; E-J Electric Installation as the design-builder; Vanderweil Engineers as the engineer of record; BOND Civil & Utility Construction as the mechanical contractor; and HyAxiom, a Doosan company, as the provider of fuel cells and their maintenance.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico and Carlyle.

The first phase of the terminal is expected to open in 2026.