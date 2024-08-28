Construction Starts at Gibson Solar Project in Indiana

Arevon Energy has broken ground on the 251 MW Gibson Solar Project, set to be constructed in Gibson County, Ind.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Indiana and Gibson County public officials and leaders, landowners and community members, as well as project partners and the Arevon team.

The ceremony also recognized Arevon’s partners and collaborators, such as Signal Energy, the project’s EPC contractor. Arevon and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) executed a commercial contract, which, under the terms of the agreement, NIPSCO will own and operate the project following the conclusion of construction.

“The Gibson Solar Project is a key addition to Arevon’s portfolio, marking the fourth solar project we have under construction in Indiana,” says Tommy Greer, CCO at Arevon.

“We celebrate not only the start of construction at Gibson Solar but also the transition to clean energy as an opportunity to create jobs and drive economic expansion.”

Arevon recently announced the start of construction for its 192 MW Ratts 1 Solar Project and its 73 MW Heirloom Solar Project. The company also issued announcements on a financing package to build the 228 MW Posey Solar Project and announced Posey Solar’s start of construction.