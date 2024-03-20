Construction Underway on Second Utility-Scale West Virginia Solar Site

FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison have begun construction on their second utility-scale solar site in West Virginia, the Rivesville project, located in Marion County.

The property, owned by the companies, is a brownfield site that has gone unused since the Rivesville Power Station was deactivated in 2012.

“We are proud to be transforming a former coal ash disposal site into a source of clean renewable energy for our customers,” says FirstEnergy’s Jim Myers. “We believe the energy generated by our West Virginia solar sites will continue to encourage economic development in the state because a growing number of companies require a portion of the electricity they purchase to be generated by renewable sources.”

Photo source