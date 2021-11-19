Consumers Energy Develops Three Michigan Solar Projects to be Operational in 2023

Consumers Energy, a principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has agreements in place to add almost 400 MW of clean energy from three Michigan solar projects in southern central Michigan. The solar developments are part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan to dramatically increase renewable energy, eliminate coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“Increasing clean energy for our customers shows our commitment to being a force of change for clean energy that benefits the people of Michigan and protects our planet,” says Dennis Dobbs, Consumers Energy’s vice president of enterprise project management and environmental services. “Our partners in these projects are helping us transform the energy landscape and create a cleaner energy future for generations to come.”

Under the agreements, which are awaiting approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission, Consumers Energy would own and operate one facility, while purchasing power from the other two.

The new solar projects, which would come online in 2023, include the Washtenaw Solar Energy Project, a 150 MW project in development to be built by Invenergy before ownership would be transferred to Consumers Energy, which will operate the facility near Ann Arbor. Jackson Solar is a project developed by National Grid Renewables, from which Consumers Energy would buy 125 MW of electricity for 20 years from the facility, planned for Jackson County near Consumer Energy’s headquarters. Cereal City Solar is a 100 MW project developed by NextEra. Consumers Energy would buy electricity for 25 years from the facility, planned in Calhoun County near Marshall.

Under its Clean Energy Plan, Consumers Energy has proposed adding 8,000 MW of utility-scale solar power by 2040, including 1,100 MW by 2024.