Consumers Energy Purchases Solar Power from Confluence and Heartwood

Consumers Energy has agreements to add 300 MW of clean energy from two Michigan solar projects being developed in Genesee and Hillsdale counties. Both projects are being developed by Ranger Power, a utility-scale solar development company based in Chicago. The solar developments are part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan to dramatically increase renewable energy, eliminate coal electricity by 2025 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“Providing 300 MW of clean energy for our customers is a commitment to our planet, the people of Michigan and contributes to the prosperity of communities where solar projects are sited,” says Timothy Sparks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric grid integration. “We are pleased to reach this agreement with a valued partner that is helping us bring to life a vision to provide a clean energy transformation that benefits Michiganders, both current and future generations.”

Consumers Energy would purchase power from Confluence Solar in Genesee County and Heartwood Solar in Hillsdale County. The agreements are being reviewed by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The new solar projects are each 150 MW and scheduled to begin operating by year-end 2024. Ranger Power will own and operate the sites.

“Securing power purchase agreements with Consumers Energy for our Confluence and Heartwood Solar projects is a major milestone in our efforts to provide clean, renewable energy to customers across Michigan,” states Paul Harris, president at Ranger Power. “We’re glad to be expanding our partnership with Consumers and continue to be guided by a community-first approach as we complete both solar projects.”