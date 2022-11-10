Consumers Energy Utilizes ESS for Storage System for Solar Microgrid

Michigan energy provider Consumers Energy has selected ESS Inc., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, to provide a battery system for a solar and storage microgrid. Consumers Energy will deploy ESS’s Energy Warehouse platform as part of a microgrid powering a gas compression facility in Michigan.

The project, which includes the first iron flow battery to be used for a gas compression plant, underscores the capabilities of ESS’s Energy Warehouse to deliver low-cost, long-duration energy storage over a 20+ year operational lifespan. When paired with solar photovoltaics, the Energy Warehouse provides a sustainable, resilient energy storage solution for critical infrastructure.

“ESS is proud to provide our safe and non-toxic battery storage system to a leading utility provider in the Midwest serving millions of customers,” says Hugh McDermott, SVP of business development and sales at ESS Inc. “We are especially pleased to have our first project for Consumers Energy be a solar-plus-storage microgrid – a hugely beneficial solution for utilities and commercial/industrial customers who need sustainable and cost-effective energy resilience solutions.”

“Consumers Energy’s partnership with ESS on this first-of-its-kind project is another positive step toward a cleaner energy future for Michigan,” states Dennis Dobbs, VP of gas engineering and supply at Consumers Energy. “This project delivers on our goal of producing and storing clean, renewable electricity to help the environment, reduce electric bills and increase operational efficiency at the compressor station. And by integrating ESS’s Energy Warehouse, we are able to ensure the safe, dependable operation of our critical infrastructure.”