ContourGlobal Acquires 151 MW Solar Portfolio From Sun Tribe Development

ContourGlobal has entered the U.S. renewables market with the acquisition of a 151 MW solar portfolio comprised of two projects in South Carolina.

Commercial operations for both projects are planned to start in 2029.

The projects have signed long-term PPAs, and all grid interconnection studies have been completed at the time of the transaction. Both were acquired from Sun Tribe Development, with CRC-IB serving as exclusive buy-side advisor to ContourGlobal and EOS Capital serving as exclusive sell-side advisor to Sun Tribe.

“The acquisition of these solar PV assets, currently in the late development stage and supported by a valuable PPA with stable revenue, marks our entry into the U.S. renewables market, where we anticipate significant future growth,” says Antonio Cammisecra, ContourGlobal CEO.

“This transaction, with a reliable development partner such as Sun Tribe, is the first success of ContourGlobal’s newly formed global Business Development team, which fully focuses on accelerating our growth in renewables and on the progressive decarbonization of our thermal portfolio. Our Engineering & Construction is now tasked with ensuring smooth project execution and harvesting the latest technological improvements that will come to the market as we begin construction.”

ContourGlobal is a KKR company.