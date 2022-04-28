Convergent Powers Additional Solar+Storage Systems in Maryland

Energy storage solutions provider Convergent Energy + Power has begun operation of three more Maryland-based solar-plus-storage systems developed for Choptank Electrical Cooperative. These systems are in addition to the two systems Convergent has been operating for the utility since 2019. These new systems add 4 MW/8 MWh of storage and over 2 MW of solar PV to Convergent’s existing portfolio in the Delmarva peninsula.

“Adding an energy storage system to existing solar PV is one of the best ways to optimize solar performance, lower energy costs, and increase reliability,” says Frank Genova, Convergent’s COO and CFO. “Convergent has over a decade of expertise developing standalone storage and solar-plus-storage to advance the clean energy transition while maximizing the value and performance of solar for our partners and our customers.”

Beyond these five solar-plus-storage systems Convergent developed and operates in Delmarva peninsula, the company financed and is developing eight more solar-plus-storage systems totaling 37 MW/121 MWh of storage and 56 MW of solar PV in New York.