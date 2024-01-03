Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Acquires Soltec Danish PV Portfolio 

CIP’s Energy Transition Fund I has obtained full ownership of Soltec’s Danish early-stage PV portfolio, with the intention of developing these assets to provide electricity for ETF I’s Danish Power-to-X projects.

The portfolio consists of development projects scattered across Denmark with a combined potential installed capacity of approximately 850 MW.

“The Soltec portfolio represents an attractive opportunity for CI ETF I to acquire power generation assets under development, thereby enabling our Power-to-X projects under development in Denmark,” says CIP’s Felix Pahl.

“We are certain that CIP can accelerate the development of the portfolio by committing to work closely with local stakeholders to deploy renewable energy projects in Denmark. CI ETF I aims to make a positive contribution to the green transition and Power-to-X industry by developing world leading capabilities in Denmark. The Soltec portfolio can become one of CI ETF I’s steps towards driving local growth and value to the CI ETF I investors.”

“We are very satisfied with this first agreement reached with CIP, a company with a great recognition and experience worldwide, to which we have been able to provide with high quality projects under development in Denmark, to contribute to its growth,” adds Soltec CEO Raúl Morales. “Without any doubt, this is a great sign of trust in Soltec, and they will have our support at an industrial level during the development of the projects.”