Copperhead Solar and Storage Project Commences Operations

National Grid Renewables’ Copperhead Solar and Storage Project, located in Falls County, Texas, has begun commercial operations.

Located within the ERCOT market, the project is a 150 MW solar and 100 MWh BESS project. The project will contribute $600,000 through the Copperhead Community Fund to three volunteer fire departments and a youth athletic organization in Falls County.

“We continue to grow our renewable energy portfolio within the state of Texas and persist in our dedication to contributing positively to the economic well-being of the communities in which we operate,” says Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables.

“Copperhead signifies this commitment, and we look forward to continuing to be good neighbors and partners with the Lonestar state and its residents.”