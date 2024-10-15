Cordelio Power Advances Solar, Storage Projects to Construction

Cordelio Power has advanced two solar projects from development to construction, the 150 MW Winfield solar project in Lincoln County, Mo. and the 300 MW Box Canyon solar project in Pinal County, Ariz.

The company also advanced the 20 MW McHenry battery energy storage system, located in McHenry County, Ill., to construction.

The company expects the projects to achieve commercial operations next year. The solar projects are slated to deliver their power under 15- or 20-year PPAs.

“Construction is progressing well across all projects and we are pleased to be working with a strong group of primary contractors including Mortenson, Blattner, Qcells and Pepper Energy to bring these projects through to completion,” says Paul Rapp, Cordelio’s COO.

The Box Canyon solar project is jointly owned with BrightNight.

Cordelio is wholly owned by CPP Investments.