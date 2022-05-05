Correlate Starts Large Rooftop Solar Installation for Illinois Manufacturing Plant

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. has begun the final engineering, permitting and interconnection work on the Geneva, Ill. facility where the company has contracted to install a large-scale rooftop solar project. The massive rooftop solar project is being constructed at the headquarters of Continental Envelope, an 84-year-old company. The project is located at Continental Envelope’s manufacturing plant, which produces 2 billion envelopes per year.

“Correlate Infrastructure Partners loves supporting ESG-focused businesses that are making a true difference in their industries and communities” states Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate. “This attractive project makes clear that sustainability and profitability are no longer at odds. This is a call to action, Chicagoland! We are grateful to partner with this innovative family business that shows the printing industry can be more efficient and renewable without compromising reliability or profitability.”

The 908 kW solar project, which is expected to be operable by Q3 2022, will power approximately 20-25% of the facility’s overall energy needs when commissioned. The solar system will provide low-cost, fixed-priced energy, with no price volatility for decades to come.

“This kind of energy forward-thinking is achievable for printing and manufacturing businesses of all types and sizes across the world,” says David Bailey, chief revenue officer for Correlate Infrastructure Partners. “The Continental Envelope family put a lot of thought and planning into how they would become a more sustainable business, and we’ve created an innovative building health program that will set them on the path toward net-zero carbon.”

“This solution for Continental Envelope is a demonstration of Correlate’s commitment to designing and building customer-centric energy solutions that not only deliver profitable sustainability but create great jobs and visibility in the local community,” adds Jason Loyet, director of commercial solar for Correlate.