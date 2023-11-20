Country Acres Signs Agreements for CA Solar, Storage Project 

Country Acres Clean Power, an affiliate of Enlight Renewable Energy’s Clenera Holdings subsidiary, has entered into agreements connected to a new project under development in Placer County, Calif.

The project is expected to have an installed capacity of 392 MW DC / 344 MW AC of solar energy and 688 MWh of energy storage. The agreements include a busbar PPA with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, under which Country Acres will sell the solar energy produced by the facility for a 30-year term and energy storage for a 20-year term.

In addition to the executed PPA, Country Acres has also entered into an interconnection agreement with the utility district. Upon permit completion, construction is expected to begin next year, with commercial operations commencing in 2026.

The project is expected to provide zero carbon electricity to approximately 80,000 homes annually and is launching an agrivoltaic pilot program on-site, to be jointly developed for both solar and agriculture and meant to benefit surrounding properties.

“We are excited to work with an excellent partner in SMUD, a leader in providing affordable, clean energy to California residents that is highly regarded for its environmental stewardship,” says Jason Ellsworth, Clenera’s CEO. “This project, which now enters our mature portfolio substantially derisked, highlights the strong demand for solar and storage across our offtaker base.”

“This project, which represents our first project in California since acquiring Clenera, further strengthens our market leadership in the Western U.S and adds to our Mature Portfolio, while demonstrating visibility through 2026 via the conversion of our high-quality pipeline,” adds Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight.