CPV Gains Maryland Approval for 200 MW DC Solar Farm

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has achieved a major milestone in its plan to construct and operate the 200 MW DC Backbone Solar Farm (CPV Backbone) in western Maryland’s Garrett County. The Maryland Public Service Commission granted CPV a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) for the project on January 11, 2022.

The state’s approval grants CPV permission to construct Backbone Solar on former Vindex/Arch Coal mining sites north of the town of Kitzmiller, Md. The new solar farm will be sited on approximately 1,170 acres of the property. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

“CPV is committed to driving North America’s transition to a clean, responsible energy future while providing positive benefits for local communities,” says Sean Finnerty, CPV’s executive vice president. “We have been working closely with Garrett County and the state throughout the permitting process and look forward to further cooperative efforts as we move ahead.”

CPV Backbone Solar represents an approximately $210-$290 million private infrastructure investment in the region. It will help the state meet its clean energy targets of 14.5% solar energy by 2028 and 50% renewable energy by 2030.

“As Garrett County works to recover from the impact of the pandemic and other economic stress, state approval of this significant energy project is a very timely development,” states Paul Edwards, chairman of the Garrett County Board of Commissioners. “It is our express desire to see this project under construction as soon as possible.”

“This project provides an array of economic and environmental benefits to the region and offers a host of opportunities for local businesses to benefit,” comments Jennifer Walsh, executive director of The Greater Cumberland Committee, the leading economic development organization in the region.

