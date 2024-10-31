Crossett Solar Park Enters Commercial Operations

Cubico Sustainable Investments has commenced operations at Crossett Solar Park, a 132 MW PV facility located in Ashley County, Ark.

Google has completed a long-term PPA with Crossett to support its data center operations in the Midwest.

In June, the tax equity financing for the project was closed with Greenprint Capital, acting as the tax equity partner. The solar farm commenced commercial operations last month.

Following the completion of the Delta’s Edge solar farm in Mississippi, which entered operations last December, Crossett became Cubico’s second operational project connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

“With the successful launch of Crossett Solar Park, our team continues to demonstrate its capability in delivering high-quality renewable energy projects while actively developing a strong greenfield pipeline,” says Cubico’s Stacey Kusters.

“We are delighted to partner with Google to provide their data center campuses in the Midwest with carbon-free energy from one of our assets. This Power Purchase Agreement highlights the crucial role of clean energy projects in sustainably powering data centers as the demand from AI and machine learning grows across America and beyond.”

This agreement was facilitated through LEAP (LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process), co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy.