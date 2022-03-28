CRUL, IRENA Advance Renewable Energy Research with New Partnership

The Lazio Region Universities Coordination Committee (CRUL) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) establishing a new partnership aimed at developing joint research on how to boost renewable energy as a key element in energy transition.

The research will focus, among others on bioenergy, geothermal, hydroelectric, ocean, solar and wind energy in pursuit of sustainable development, access to energy, energy security, economic growth and low-carbon prosperity. With nearly 210,000 students and programs in all fields of knowledge, the CRUL, made up of 13 universities, hosts 13% of the entire student population in Italy, being the second largest in Italy.

“Through the signing of this protocol, CRUL will be able to become part of the agency’s network to exchange good practices, teaching, training, researchers, students and present joint projects on sustainable energy, renewable energy and data collection,” says Paolo Orneli, Lazio Region councilor for economic development, commerce and handicraft, research, startup and innovation. “An important opportunity towards the internationalization and attractiveness of our university system which already boasts world-class excellence.”

Within the framework of this MoU, IRENA and CRUL will work closely on a number of key areas, including studying the use of renewable energy sources in different territorial contexts and the research on hydrogen and multi-energy systems, and promoting higher education in the field of renewable energy. In addition, they will formulate common policy advice to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy and facilitate knowledge sharing and technology transfer to provide clean and sustainable energy to the growing world population. IRENA and CRUL will exchange academic knowledge, research results and experiences for the development of renewable energies as well as jointly organize advocacy activities to raise awareness on viable renewable energy solutions.

“A knowledge ecosystem that advances research and creates skilled human workforce is crucial to scale up renewable energy deployment swiftly and sustainably,” adds Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s director-general. “I am confident this partnership will bring valuable contribution to the energy transition discourse and the net zero pathway.”

“Energy represents a necessary opportunity to be seized, without further delay, towards which all institutions will have to converge simultaneously by investing on research and knowledge exchange,” states Stefano Ubertini, president of CRUL. “The memorandum represents the shared path undertaken towards energy transition, as the only goal to be achieved, favoring the transfer of technology for the well-being of the planet and the community.”