CS Energy, Luminace Complete New Jersey Landfill Community Solar Projects

CS Energy and Luminace have completed two 5 MW landfill community solar projects located in Berkeley, N.J.

These co-located projects are among the first ever projects to simultaneously close a landfill and build a solar system atop the landfill, says the collaboration.

In 2020, CS Energy and Berkeley Township entered a public-private partnership to close the landfill. CS Energy spent nearly two years completing relevant studies and permitting work required to both close the landfill and build a community solar system atop it.

“Given CS Energy’s market-leading experience as a developer and EPC contractor on landfill solar projects, coupled with their community solar experience and significant footprint in the Northeast, we are proud to collaborate with CS Energy once again as they successfully develop these landmark projects,” says Brendon Quinlivan, CEO of Luminace.

“CS Energy and Luminace have a longstanding relationship and strong execution track record over the last decade, and we are pleased to collaborate with CS Energy again to enable affordable clean energy to local residents as well as provide a long-term asset to the local community.”

Including these projects, CS Energy says it has now completed 230 MW of landfill solar projects in the U.S.