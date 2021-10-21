CSI Electrical Contractors Picks Up Large California Solar EPC Contract

MYR Group Inc., a holding company of specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the U.S. and western Canada, has announced that its CSI Electrical Contractors (CSI) subsidiary has executed a contract with a renewable energy developer for a large-scale solar project located in California.

The project consists of 110 MW DC of photovoltaic (PV) solar and 280 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS). The contract is valued in excess of $100 million.

Under the contract, CSI will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The project will break ground in spring 2022 with preconstruction activities to begin immediately. Project completion is scheduled for early 2023.

“We are proud to be involved in this critical project which will leverage our extensive EPC and industry experience as we continue delivering utility-scale installations and interconnections,” says Rick Swartz, president and CEO of MYR Group.

“This project builds on the capabilities of CSI’s established renewable energy team and robust portfolio, and further supports our long-term strategy to elevate our position in the renewable space,” Swartz continues. “We look forward to delivering a sustainable project that will help California meet renewable energy goals and maximize access to clean, reliable energy.”