CSI Energy Introduces SolBank Energy Storage for Utility-Scale Projects

Canadian Solar Inc.’s CSI Energy Storage, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is launching SolBank, a proprietary designed and manufactured energy storage battery solution for utility-scale applications. CSI Energy Storage is also expanding its battery manufacturing capacity from the existing 2.5 GWh to 10 GWh by the end of 2023.

The SolBank is a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry-based battery enclosure with up to 2,800 kWh of usable energy capacity, specifically engineered for safety and reliability for utility-scale applications. The SolBank is designed with liquid cooling and humidity control, active balancing battery management system (BMS) technologies, and complies with the latest international safety and compliance standards.

CSI Energy Storage currently produces the SolBank at its workshops in Jiangsu Province in China. The current annual battery manufacturing output capacity is 2.5 GWh and is expected to reach 10 GWh by the end of 2023. These workshops include the manufacturing of its own proprietary designed battery modules, packs and containerization with fully automated, state-of-art production lines and testing facilities.

To complement the newly launched SolBank battery solution this, CSI Energy Storage is also providing full commissioning and integration services, turnkey EPC project execution, and long-term operational service and capacity maintenance.

“We are delighted to launch our proprietary battery storage product, the SolBank, which is one of the best in the market in terms of product safety and cost competitiveness,” states Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “Our manufacturing capacity in battery storage will spur the continued growth of our battery storage solutions business, which will in turn enhance the synergies with our battery storage project development business. Solar plus battery storage will be one of the key solutions to combat climate change. We look forward to working together with our existing and new partners and contribute to global decarbonization efforts.”