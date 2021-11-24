CSI Solar, CATL Cooperate with Battery Storage Framework Agreement

Canadian Solar Inc.’s subsidiary CSI Solar has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL). They will establish a strategic partnership to cooperate in the areas of battery storage system solutions, supply of lithium-ion battery modules, operation and maintenance services of battery storage projects, and renewable energy technology.

“Global demand for battery storage is increasing dramatically under the backdrop of reaching net-zero emission goals,” comments Tan Libin, CATL’s vice president. “Our competitive advantage is on delivering highly innovative, efficient, competitive, and safe batteries across various applications, while Canadian Solar is an early mover and one of the key players in the global battery energy storage business.”

“The partnership leverages CATL’s innovative battery storage technology and our global reach and experience to provide best-in-class battery storage solutions to our customers,” adds Dr. Shawn Qu, Canadian Solar’s chairman and CEO.

“We now have a global battery storage pipeline of 21 GWh, including 2.9 GWh under construction,” continues Dr. Qu. “Our common goal is to use solar and battery storage technology to support a cleaner, smarter and more reliable global grid, and do our part in contributing to the acceleration of the clean energy transition.”