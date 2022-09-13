CSI Solar Introduces EP Cube Energy Storage with Power Management Control

Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is launching the EP Cube, a lightweight all-in-one residential energy storage solution. The EP Cube will be scalable and customizable from 9.9 kWh to 19.9-kWh capacities. It will include an all-in-one design with hybrid inverter and stackable battery modules, requiring minimal wall space.

The EP Cube works with both new and retrofit, AC and DC-coupled PV systems, and is lightweight and easy to install, featuring all-inclusive components and self-configuration for fast commissioning.

“We are pleased to expand our clean energy offering into the residential energy storage market by launching the EP Cube, leveraging our existing partnerships and channels,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act will help the U.S. market transition faster towards clean power by increasing renewable energy accessibility through tax breaks and rebates. The EP Cube is a perfect solution for homeowners to use these incentives and invest in clean energy.”

The EP Cube solution can be stacked for 9.9 kWh to 19.9 kWh capacities. Up to six units can be connected in parallel to deliver up to 119.9 kWh of storage and 45.6 kW output, which is more than enough to fully power the average home with high-surge-current appliances and AC units. The EP Cube’s thin design, 6.25 inches at the thinnest, requires minimal space and is fully compatible with indoor or outdoor installation thanks to its NEMA 4X rated resistance to dust and moisture.

Each EP Cube battery module weighs less than 70 pounds. This makes the EP Cube simpler to install and less costly to transport, requiring a minimal installation team to carry and install each unit. The EP Cube is also more customizable to individual needs due to its modular approach. In addition, the energy storage system incorporates the Smart Gateway, an intelligent technology platform that enables automatic and seamless energy transfers for on- or off-grid use without user disruption.

Canadian Solar is also releasing an app to help manage the energy storage systems, including access to home energy management and over-the-air (OTA) software update services. Installers can also use the app to set up and troubleshoot systems.