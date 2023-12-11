Cubico Sustainable Investments Commences Operations at Delta’s Edge Solar Farm

Cubico Sustainable Investments has commenced operations at Delta’s Edge, a 135 MW solar PV project in Carroll County, Miss.

The project commenced commercial operations on Nov. 30 and will provide renewable energy to over 14,000 homes and businesses across the state, says the company.

The project has a 15-year PPA with wholesale utility Cooperative Energy, and successfully closed tax equity financing in August, supported by Raymond James and Monarch Private Capital.

Delta’s Edge is Cubico’s first operational project to be connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

“We are pleased to announce the successful commissioning of Delta’s Edge solar project, a significant milestone that fortifies the strong growth trajectory of our US business,” says Country Head’s Stacey Kusters. “With a long-term power purchase agreement in place with well-established local utility Cooperative Energy, this project exemplifies our commitment to advancing the renewable energy transition across the country and making a positive impact on local communities.”

Cubico currently has over 750 MW of operational renewable energy projects in the U.S. and over 1.4 GW across North America.