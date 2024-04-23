Cumberland County Approves Hecate Energy’s 150 MW Virginia Solar Facility

Hecate Energy has had its Siting Agreement and Conditional Use Permit application both approved for the planned 150 MW Cumberland Solar Facility.

“This approval helps realize our common goal to bring substantial economic benefits to Cumberland County and build energy independence for Virginia,” says Preston Schultz, Cumberland Solar Facility’s lead project developer. “We appreciate the leadership and support demonstrated by the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors in advancing this project.”

The company anticipates breaking ground on the solar farm in 2028 and commercial operation starting in 2030. The project is set to be built in the Cartersville community of Northern Cumberland County.