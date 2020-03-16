Cuomo Unveils Details for 17 Large-Scale Solar Projects

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has unveiled the details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects across upstate New York, totaling 1,278 MW of new renewable capacity.

These projects, which New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and other state and local agencies will ensure are sited and developed responsibly, will spur over $2.5 billion in direct, private investments toward their development, construction and operation and create over 2,000 short-term and long-term jobs.

The awards accelerate New York’s progress towards Cuomo’s Green New Deal goal to obtain 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030, as codified by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and supports the State mandate for a 100% carbon-free electricity sector by 2040.

“New York continues to be a leader in developing large-scale renewable energy projects in a way that brings significant economic benefits and jobs to the state,” says Cuomo.

“With these projects we will build on our aggressive strategy to combat climate change and lay a foundation for a more sustainable future for all New Yorkers,” he adds.

The competitively selected projects include 17 large-scale solar projects. Two solar projects will include energy storage to enhance the integration of renewable energy resources into the electric grid, and which will support the state’s goal to install 3,000 MW of energy storage by 2030. All 21 projects will be required to commit to ensuring that workers associated with the construction of projects are paid a prevailing wage – a standard set by the New York State Department of Labor.

Boralex Inc., a company that develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities, says its Greens Corners (120 MW), Sandy Creek (19.99 MW), Bald Mountain (19.99 MW) and West River (19.99 MW) solar projects were selected by the NYSERDA as part of its 2019 Renewable Energy Standard Solicitation for the purchase of New York Tier-1 eligible renewable energy certificates (RECs).

For each project, Boralex has begun the process of consulting with local stakeholders to understand their interests and consider their comments when designing the facilities. Boralex will continue to work with the host towns, host counties and local stakeholders to ensure that the projects are properly integrated in their respective communities.

Building on the momentum of these project awards, NYSERDA will issue the next solicitation for large-scale renewable energy under the Clean Energy Standard by Earth Day. Maintaining a predictable pace of annual solicitations for renewable energy will support continued development and investment interest in New York State, and build on the State’s status as a leading market for renewable energy development in the U.S.

To read Cuomo’s full announcement and a list of all the solar projects recently awarded by NYSERDA, click here.

Photo: Map of Boralex’s New York solar projects