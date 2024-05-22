Cutlass Solar 2 Project Operating at Full Capacity

The Bechtel-built Cutlass Solar 2 project in Fort Bend, Texas, is generating at full capacity, which the company says is doing so ahead of its 13-month delivery schedule.

The 218 MW solar facility, delivered for Sabanci Climate Technologies, comprises approximately half a million solar panels and spans 1,100 acres.

“We’re delighted to get Cutlass Solar 2 to maximum capacity to provide more renewable power for Texans, support America’s energy transition and help achieve the Lone Star State’s goal to become the nation’s largest producer of solar power,” says Bechtel’s Scott Austin.

“Bechtel is proud to partner with Sabanci Climate Technologies in their pursuit to make clean, renewable energy more accessible to the people of Texas.”

The company added that its digital execution hub used at the site gathered data directly from equipment in the field and fed it into an interactive map-based visualization.

Cutlass Solar 2 is the second Texas solar facility built by Bechtel, which completed the neighboring Cutlass Solar 1 plant in January 2023.