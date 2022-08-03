Cypress Creek Acquires 100 MW New York Solar Project from Carson Power

Cypress Creek Renewables has acquired a 100 MW transmission project from Carson Power to add to its New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) development portfolio. The project, located near Rochester, N.Y., is in the early stages of development and is expected to be placed in service in 2026.

Carson Power will continue to co-develop the project, supporting entitlement and community engagement, with Cypress Creek leading principal development, offtake, procurement and financing responsibilities.

Nationally, Cypress Creek has developed more than 11 GW of solar and storage projects to date and has a 15 GW solar and storage pipeline. In New York, Cypress Creek has placed over 35 solar energy and energy storage projects into operation and is currently developing an additional 55 distributed generation, utility-scale and standalone energy storage projects across the state. Most recently, Cypress Creek was awarded a Renewable Energy Certificate from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) for its 130 MW Bear Ridge project located in Western New York.

“We are incredibly excited to begin our partnership with Carson Power,” says Marisa Scavo, director of development for Cypress Creek. “Over the past seven years, we have been committed to powering the clean energy transition in New York State and are looking forward to expanding how we develop and advance solar and energy storage. With this project we will commence a, hopefully long, relationship providing development capital to Carson Power as their business grows and our commitment to New York strengthens.”

“We are thrilled to kick-off co-development of this 100 MW solar project in New York with a partner like Cypress Creek,” adds Emilie Flanagan, CEO of Carson Power. “Their deep expertise in utility-scale development, financing, ownership and operations in New York will be instrumental to bringing this asset to NTP. We are excited to start the foundation of what we believe will be a great development partnership with Cypress Creek to continue supporting the clean energy transition of the State of New York.”