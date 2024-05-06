Cypress Creek Renewables Adds Solar and Storage to the ERCOT Grid 

Cypress Creek Renewables has completed construction and reached commercial operation of its 208 MW solar and 80MWh collocated storage hybrid facility, Zier, in Brackettville, Texas.

“Clean reliable power is critical to supporting the remarkable continuing growth happening in Texas,” says Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables. “We are incredibly proud to be bringing online more solar and dispatchable energy from batteries like ours at Zier, which have already proven vital to keeping the lights on and the air conditioning running when Texans need it most.”

Cypress Creek celebrated commercial operation of the site with a ribbon cutting event for their supply, construction, financial and community partners in Kinney County earlier this month.

Cypress Creek is backed by EQT Partners. Financing for the project was supplied by partners including the North American Development Bank.