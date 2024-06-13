D.R. Horton Offers Canadian Solar PV Panels, Residential Batteries to California

Canadian Solar has entered into an agreement with homebuilder D.R. Horton to offer its solar and energy storage products across California communities.

Under the agreement, the company will provide a home energy battery back-up solution, including both its solar panels and residential energy storage system, EP Cube.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with D.R. Horton to help homeowners significantly reduce energy expenses amidst soaring electricity costs in California,” says Thomas Koerner, senior vice president of Canadian Solar.

“Our solar panels, paired with the EP Cube, not only enable homeowners to save on electricity bills, but also provide a reliable power source during rolling blackouts, ensuring their homes remain functional and comfortable.”

Photo Source