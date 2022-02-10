Daiwa, Solariant Collaborating to Develop Renewable Energy Projects in the U.S.

Solariant Capital LLC, a renewable energy investment and development company, has entered into a strategic co-development and co-investment partnership with Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (DEI), a subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

The partnership will initially focus on developing Solariant’s portfolio of U.S. renewable energy projects and acquiring other development stage projects. The initial portfolio of projects is located across the Southeast and Southwest U.S. with over 1 GW AC of solar and 2.5 GWh of BESS projects under development.

“With the current favorable environment for renewable energy in the U.S. driven by the recent administration’s aggressive climate goals and support from state and local governments, we believe this partnership is a great opportunity for DEI to expand our footprint into the U.S. market,” comments Morimasa Matsuda, CEO of DEI. “Solariant Capital is a great partner and well-positioned to take advantage of the expanding renewable energy market in the U.S.”

“We are excited to be working with Daiwa (DEI), a globally respected energy and infrastructure investment firm,” says Daniel Kim, Solariant Capital’s managing director. “This partnership will strengthen our position in the market and help us accelerate our goals to expand our operations across new markets.”