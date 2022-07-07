DENSO Collaborates with Tennessee Partners on Solar Portfolio

Mobility supplier DENSO is participating in a portfolio of solar projects that will help power operations at its Maryville, Tenn. facility. Through a collaboration with local utility City of Maryville Electric Department, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Silicon Ranch Corp., DENSO will receive a portion of the renewable energy generated by four solar power plants, starting with one located on DENSO’s Maryville campus. This work helps supports DENSO’s involvement in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants program.

“DENSO is developing mobility technologies to support a better planet, while also making sustainability gains across our global footprint,” says Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO’s North America Production Innovation Center and sustainability lead in the region. “This partnership marks an important milestone along this journey and furthers us on our path to a safer, greener future.”

The City of Maryville has supported DENSO’s sustainability objectives. The Maryville City Council recently approved three contracts between the City of Maryville Electric Department and independent power producer Silicon Ranch for a total of 10.5 MW AC of solar energy under TVA’s Generation Flexibility program, a portion of which will serve DENSO’s local operations. The program enables participating local power companies to generate up to 5% of their total energy load.

“TVA’s Generation Flexibility program offered us the right vehicle to serve the needs of Maryville’s largest employer while attracting significant capital investment to our community,” states Baron Swafford, City of Maryville Public Utilities’ director. “This cooperative effort is reflective of the goals of City leadership to support and assist our customers in successfully achieving their objectives.”

In addition to its role in the three solar projects under TVA’s Generation Flexibility program, DENSO will also participate in TVA’s Green Invest program through a fourth Silicon Ranch facility. The program offers business and industry a timely and cost-effective solution to aggressively meet their sustainability goals. Further details on the project will be provided once agreements have been completed with all Green Invest participants.

“TVA is building the energy system of the future, and we applaud City of Maryville Electric and DENSO for leveraging two versatile, customer-focused TVA Green programs to meet their needs,” comments Doug Perry, TVA’s senior vice president of commercial energy solutions. “Partnering with developers like Silicon Ranch helps us meet customer sustainability goals, improve the Valley carbon position and drive positive economic impacts in the communities we serve.”

On behalf of City of Maryville Electric, TVA and DENSO, Silicon Ranch will fund, construct, own, operate and maintain each of the four solar power plants. “Silicon Ranch takes great pride in our role as a trusted local partner to help TVA and local power companies like City of Maryville Electric deliver value to the customers and communities they serve,” concludes Luke Wilkinson, senior vice president of project development at Silicon Ranch. “The customer-centric approach of City of Maryville and TVA reflects the best of public power, and DENSO’s sincere commitment to sustainability has helped expand our own meaningful investments here in Tennessee. Silicon Ranch is proud to contribute to this special partnership.”