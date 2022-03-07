DEPCOM Increases Energy Storage Portfolio

The energy storage division of DEPCOM Power Inc., a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions LLC, a unit of Koch Industries Inc., has expanded its portfolio to 650 MWh of projects in execution.

“As a trusted one-source partner, we help asset owners drive down total cost of ownership and ensure the most competitive and bankable energy storage solutions,” says Johnnie Taul, CEO of DEPCOM. “Our end-to-end advantage combines engineering leadership, procurement power, and operational expertise with Koch’s capabilities. Its investments in next-gen storage technologies, global logistics, and battery recycling make for a compelling, fully integrated solution.”

“We stand behind energy storage systems that are managed at peak, bankable performance,” states Steve Chun, executive vice president of energy storage. “We partner hand-in-hand with asset owners to deliver technology-agnostic systems through an end-to-end solution that reduces complexity and risks for maximum revenue and ROI.”