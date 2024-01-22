Deriva Energy Closes On Spanish Peaks Solar Acquisition 

Deriva Energy has acquired Spanish Peaks Solar, a 140 MW solar project in Las Animas County, Colo., from power developer JUWI.

With the addition of the site, Deriva Energy will own and operate 388 MW in Colorado and is set to provide energy to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association through a 19-year PPA.

“We are excited to announce the successful acquisition of this promising solar project,” says Chris Fallon, Deriva Energy president. “This project underscores our commitment to implementing solutions for a viable energy future. We are thrilled to collaborate with JUWI again in Colorado to create job opportunities, provide clean energy solutions for Tri-State customers, and support the economic growth of Las Animas County.”

Spanish Peaks commenced construction and is expected to come online in the last quarter of this year. JUWI is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project. Solar modules will be procured by Deriva, who will own the plant and share operations and maintenance responsibilities with JUWI.

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Tri-State is a not-for-profit power supply cooperative of 45 members and includes 42 utility electric distribution cooperative and public power district members in four states.